A Delco jury is weighing the fate of a man accused of killing his ex’s sister in a house fire

The trial of a West Philadelphia man accused of setting a fatal fire in the midst of a tumultuous breakup ended Friday with a debate on how well the case was investigated.

A panel of Delaware County jurors was set to decide if Aaron Clark was a jilted lover gunning for revenge, or a man unfairly targeted by police.

Clark, 20, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and related crimes in the December 2022 blaze in Darby Township that killed Olivia Drasher, the wheelchair-bound sister of his ex-girlfriend, Amira Rogers.

The fire was set on the home’s porch, directly below Drasher’s bedroom, just after midnight. At the time, Drasher, her sister, their mother and Drasher’s full-time nurse were sleeping inside.

Hours before the fire, Rogers ended her relationship with Clark after he choked her during an argument over his alleged infidelity, according to testimony during the five-day trial.

In his closing argument, Clark’s attorney, Michael Dugan, accused prosecutors of having “tunnel vision” and building the case against Clark at the insistence of Rogers and her family.

“This investigation began with a conclusion right from the jump,” Dugan said. “There was never any suspect, there was no investigation of anyone else, other than looking at this man.”

Dugan urged jurors to acquit Clark of all charges, saying a lack of eyewitness evidence and inconsistent scientific rulings on whether the fire was set intentionally introduced too much reasonable doubt.

But Assistant District Attorney Danielle Gallaher challenged Dugan’s assessment, telling jurors not to let the veteran defense attorney mischaracterize the evidence.

“This crime fits this defendant,” she said. “Arson is a very intimate crime, and it’s something a man who has been scorned would do.”

Gallaher said Rogers ended her 10-month relationship with Clark out of fear that he would harm her further. She reported his abuse to her local police department, and even filed a complaint with the United States Postal Service, where the two worked together in Southwest Philadelphia.

But Clark, Gallaher said, could not stand to lose Rogers.

“He tried to kill her and everyone she loved, a family who loved each other unconditionally,” Gallaher said. “The defendant wanted to take it all away because he cant comprehend that. He doesn’t have an ounce of compassion in him.”

Dugan told jurors that prosecutors had falsely painted Clark as homicidal and vindictive and noted that while the couple had a nasty argument two days before the fire, they had reconciled, posing for pictures in front of a Christmas tree hours later.

“That’s not someone who’s in fear of her life,” Dugan said of Rogers. “That’s just someone who’s in a bad relationship.”

Dugan characterized the prosecution’s case as “full of holes.” One of Rogers’ neighbors, touted as an eyewitness, could not pick Clark out of a police lineup, he said. Arson experts said there was no evidence of any accelerant found at the crime scene.

But Gallaher said there was more than enough evidence to connect Clark to the crime. The pants he was wearing when he was arrested tested positive for a petroleum-based accelerant, and cell-phone tower data showed he was near Rogers’ home at the time the fire was set.

The most damning evidence, she said, were the text messages Clark sent Rogers in the hours before the fire, including telling her “hope you don’t miss the show.”

“He’s telling her he’s going to create a spectacle,” she said. “He wants her to know that whatever happens, he’s responsible.

“Believe him when he says that.”