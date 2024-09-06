A 16-year-old has been charged with killing West Philly gang leader YBC Dul and shooting four others

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the high-profile killing of a West Philadelphia gang leader and rapper, as well as multiple shootings across North Philadelphia last month.

Aiden Waters is accused of killing two people and attempting to seriously injure or kill eight others within just five days in August, according to court records.

Advertisement

Among those police say he killed is Abdul Vicks, a 25-year-old rapper and the head of a West Philadelphia-based gang known as the Young Bag Chasers, or YBC. Vicks, better known as “YBC Dul,” was killed in a drive-by shooting in Olney on Aug. 23.

Police say Vicks had just picked up a friend and was driving down the 5500 block of North Fairhill Street around 3:30 p.m. As he slowed at a stoplight, a white car drove up alongside him and two passengers fired multiple rounds into Vicks’ vehicle, before speeding off.

Vicks was struck multiple times in the chest and hand. His friend rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died just before 4 p.m.

Police said they recovered the shooters’ getaway car on the 6900 block of North 15th Street later that night. The car had been burned, they said, but detectives recovered ballistic evidence inside.

Just days before that, police say Waters was involved with two other shootings nearby. Around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, he is accused of shooting into a car full of teens on the 200 block of East Duncannon Street, according to the records. Two 16-year-olds were shot, including one who was fatally struck in the head.

For that crime, Waters has been charged with murder, arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, and gun crimes. He also faces five counts of attempted murder — for the attack on the teen who was struck and survived, and the four others who were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not shot.

Waters has also been charged with a shooting just hours earlier, the records show. Around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 18, police said, he opened fire on two people on the 500 block of Sentner Street in Lawncrest. A 43-year-old man was struck in the abdomen, and a 14-year-old was shot in the leg. Both survived.

For that, he faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and related crimes, records show.

Waters remained in custody, held without bail, after being arraigned early Friday morning.

» READ MORE: How an 18-year-old defied the code of silence and helped convict a West Philadelphia gang

The charges come just two weeks after Vicks was killed, a death that shocked many — from young people who listened to his music, to law enforcement who had been monitoring his whereabouts. As a founding member of YBC, a gang based out of the Mantua section of West Philadelphia, Vicks was a main figure in Philadelphia’s drill rap scene. His songs, many of which have racked up more than a million views on YouTube, were known for their vulgar references to shootings and crime — and his lyrics frequently mocked the people police say YBC members have killed. Because of this, he also went by the nickname “Mr. Disrespectful.”

Details on how police linked Waters to the crimes were not immediately available. District Attorney Larry Krasner has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.