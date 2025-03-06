Abington police fatally shoot man following domestic disturbance call

Montgomery County detectives are investigating after police fatally shot a man in Abington Township’s Glenside section Thursday.

Officers from the Abington Township Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue about 11:15 a.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. Gunshots had been reported, and once on scene, officers heard an additional shot being fired, as well as a woman screaming, Chief Patrick Molloy said at a news conference.

Advertisement

Two officers then entered a residence at the Rosemore Gardens apartment complex and got into a confrontation with a man inside. During that confrontation, the officers fired, striking the man, who was taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Molloy said.

Neither the woman at the scene nor her young daughter, who was also present and who Molloy said made the initial 911 call, were injured. The child, he added, escaped the apartment before police arrived.

The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt.

Officials declined to identify the man, woman, child, and officers involved, citing the ongoing investigation. Molloy said he believed the man police shot was the woman’s boyfriend.

The officers have since been placed on administrative leave as the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office investigates the shooting.

Molloy said the officers “followed all the protocols and the training with regard to what they believed was a hostage rescue.”