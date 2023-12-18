A Bucks County prison guard threatened to kill another man during a road-rage argument, police say

A guard at the Bucks County Correctional Facility was arrested over the weekend and charged with simple assault for pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident in Warrington, prosecutors said Monday.

Aliyou Kiadee, 35, also faces terroristic threats and reckless endangerment for threatening to kill the other driver during the argument. Kiadee, of Southwest Philadelphia, was free on $40,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

There was no indication he had hired an attorney. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kiadee is still employed by the county, but has been barred from returning to the jail, according to a county spokesperson.

Advertisement

Horsham Police said they responded to reports of a road-rage encounter on Easton Road where a gun was displayed, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for Kiadee’s arrest. When they arrived there at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, they spoke with a man who said that as he merged onto the road, a black Hyundai Genesis approached him and honked its horn.

The Genesis then pulled alongside the other vehicle, and its driver, later identified as Kiadee, rolled down the passenger-door window, the affidavit said. Kiadee told the other man “You cut me off. Are you [expletive]?”

Kiadee then retrieved a black handgun from his glovebox, pointed it at the other driver and told him he could “kill [him] right now” before driving away, according to the affidavit.

He is the second corrections officer this month to face criminal charges. Aaron Mayer was taken into custody on Dec. 2 at the jail on a warrant for his arrest out of New York City.

Mayer, 25, was charged last week with murder and related offenses for his role in the October killing of a man in the Astoria section of Queens. In that case, Mayer was one of three men who attacked Francisco Ortega during an argument, according to prosecutors in New York. As Ortega lay prone, Mayer dragged him into the street, where another suspect ran Ortega over in his own car, killing him.