‘Such a superstar’: Beloved Philly flight attendant remembered after his puzzling South Philadelphia death

Amadou Thiam lived the American dream — and then some.

The immigrant from Côte d’Ivoire worked his way up at a major airline as a flight attendant, purchased a home in South Philadelphia, and traveled to exotic locations when his schedule allowed for it.

He danced with friends at Philly’s nightclubs, even crafted a stage name for a yearly drag performance he gave at Voyeur — “Ama-Diva,” a play on his name that Thiam’s loved ones say reflected the 50-year-old’s playfulness and unapologetic charm.

That dream was cut tragically short last month.

A quiet neighborhood of row homes was rattled Nov. 10 when neighbors found Thiam lying naked on the pavement behind his home on the 2400 block of Federal Street suffering severe injuries to his face, neck, and body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to release the cause and manner of Thiam’s death. But homicide detectives are investigating, and police believe Thiam either fell — or was thrown — out of his third-floor window. They have identified two men they believe may have been involved.

It was jarring news for those who knew Thiam, a beloved member of Philadelphia’s flight attendant community who had worked for American Airlines since 2011.

A group of his loved ones gathered at Voyeur on Saturday to memorialize their friend, sipping drinks and sharing stories beneath the shimmering glow of a disco ball. A DJ played soulful dance music. Some of Thiam’s acquaintances, his “chosen family,” donned dresses, high heels, and flashy jewelry.

In the face of tragedy, they were celebrating in style — the way Thiam would have wanted them to.

“He was just a happy person, and he took advantage of his environment and did the best with it,” said Barry Rucks, Thiam’s partner of five years. “You and me take things for granted — he didn’t take anything for granted."

Rucks said Thiam started at American Airlines as a baggage claims worker but quickly rose to become one of their “number one” flight attendants.

A native French speaker, Thiam worked on international flights to Paris and Zurich, posting photos to social media of the luxury hotels and historic monuments he visited along the way.

It was a life he could have hardly imagined in west Africa, Rucks said, where he was raised alongside nine brothers and sisters.

After getting his American citizenship, Thiam was proud to vote in elections and serve on jury duty, Rucks said. He marveled at the economic opportunity here, and developed an affinity for purchasing lavish clothing items on Amazon when he wasn’t helping siblings out with money.

“He would never say no to anyone, because he knew how hard it was to be an American,” Rucks said.

Voyeur was a fitting setting for Thiam’s memorial.

The Center City nightclub is where Thiam and a friend once dressed as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked and performed during an annual drag benefit for flight attendants who had fallen on hard times.

“He was just such a shining star in this community,” said Aurore Dussh, one of Thiam’s friends. She said Thiam performed at Voyeur on numerous occasions, balancing his diva reputation with an undeniable sweetness in his relationships.

He was “such a superstar,” Dussh said. “Yet he made everyone else feel seen.”

Police continue to investigate Thiam’s death

In the weeks since Thiam’s death, police have sought two men they believe are connected to the unusual circumstances surrounding his death.

Sources familiar with the investigation say investigators have evidence that suggests Thiam was assaulted that night.

That evidence includes video footage showing the men outside Thiam’s home around the time his body was found. The two, an older and younger man, appear to be carrying clothing from Thiam’s home, according to those sources.

Neighbors, too, recalled seeing the men leaving Thiam’s home.

Finding Thiam’s door cracked, the neighbors entered to find blood smeared across his kitchen and third-floor bedroom. Back outside, they noticed a stream of blood that led them to Thiam’s body on the pavement.

Rucks, Thiam’s partner, said he has been in touch with investigators and that none of Thiam’s friends and acquaintances recognized the two men in the video.

Rucks, who lives in Montgomery County, lived separately from Thiam, who prized his independence, he said.

He recalled Thiam was nothing but happy the Sunday morning he left his house to return to Philadelphia, a day before his death.

It was the last time Rucks saw his partner alive.

“I can’t speculate and I’m refusing to,” Rucks said. “We will find out what happened.”