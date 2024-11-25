Bucks County man drugged and raped 12 women he met on ‘Sugar Daddy,’ Tinder, and other dating websites, prosecutors say

Six more women have accused a Levittown man they met on dating websites of drugging them with methamphetamine and other intoxicants and raping them on dates at his home, prosecutors said Monday.

Andrew Gallo, 40, is now charged with assaulting 12 women he met on Tinder, Hinge, and SugarDaddyMeet, a niche site that advertises itself as a way to connect “successful” older men with younger women. Gallo was initially charged with raping or sexually assaulting six women who set up dates with him online, but prosecutors said more victims came forward.

Advertisement

“His argument seems to be ‘They were probably going to have sex with me anyway,’” Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy said Monday. “The problem is he didn’t wait for that: He gave them all drugs, intoxicants that made them sick, for him to then do what he wanted to do to them. It was patently illegal.”

Gallo waived his preliminary hearing Monday on charges including rape, strangulation, and drug possession, sending the case to a county judge. He remained in custody, in lieu of $500,000 bail.

McElroy said that her office had been prepared for, and was expecting, a lengthy hearing Monday with testimony from all 12 victims, whom she described as “courageous woman prepped and prepared to testify.”

Gallo’s attorney, Keith Williams, said after the brief court appearance that his client does not dispute that he had sex with the women but said the encounters were consensual.

Gallo’s victims were between the ages of 17 and 35, and most were assaulted over the course of about a year, starring in June 2023, prosecutors said.

The incidents followed a similar pattern, prosecutors said: Gallo would coerce the women into drinking alcohol he poured them from already-opened bottles that had been laced with methamphetamine or MDMA, the drug commonly known as Ecstasy , according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

In some instances, he used the drugs to mimic salt and applied them to the rims of the glasses of cocktails he served the women. The women later said they felt either energized and jittery or had lowered inhibitions, conditions prosecutors attributed to the drugs.

Gallo, they said, asked them to try on lingerie that he said belonged to an ex-girlfriend and then initiated sex.

Some of the victims said they blacked out after a few sips of the drinks he provided, and woke up to find him performing sex acts on them, sometimes violently, the affidavit said. In some cases, the women said, he choked them so forcefully during sex that some thought they would pass out.

One woman told police that for safety reasons, she had agreed to accompany a friend who was meeting Gallo at his home for a date, according to the affidavit. Both women later said they were drugged and forced to have sex with him.

Some of the women said that when they began to feel ill, they asked Gallo whether he had put drugs in their drinks, but he denied it, the affidavit said. Others went to local emergency rooms after their encounters with Gallo and tested positive formethamphetamine or MDMA, according to the affidavit.

When investigators served a warrant on Gallo’s home, authorities said, they discovered methamphetamine in an open bottle of liquor.