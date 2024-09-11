Bucks man is charged with drugging, assaulting women he met on a ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Bucks County officials on Wednesday said a Bristol Township man drugged and raped six women he met online through a “sugar daddy” dating service.

Prosecutors charged Andrew Gallo, 40, with multiple counts, including raping an impaired person, strangulation, and possession of illegal substances with the intent to manufacture or deliver.

During a news conference Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn accused Gallo of luring “naive” young women through the online dating site SugarDaddyMeet.

Gallo’s victims were between the ages of 17 and 30, Schorn said. For a yearlong period beginning last summer, Gallo routinely drugged and assaulted the women at his Bristol home, she said.

SugarDaddyMeet advertises services that connect “successful” older men with young women, according to the website, which bills itself as the largest of such dating sites.

Schorn said that Gallo used two separate SugarDaddyMeet accounts to meet women and invite them to his home, where prosecutors said Gallo provided them with drug-laced alcohol before assaulting them.

In one instance, Gallo allegedly gave an unidentified woman a margarita with what appeared to be salt around the rim. However, the substance, Schorn said, was likely methamphetamine powder.

“He intended to pray upon women who are young and naive,” Schorn said.

Once the women were impaired, Gallo allegedly performed “violent,” nonconsensual intercourse with them, Schorn said.

“They would clearly indicate that they wanted it to stop, that they were terrified,” Schorn continued. “He disregarded that.”

Following a police raid of Gallo’s home, investigators discovered methamphetamine in an open bottle of “tainted liquor,” though prosecutors believe Gallo also administered MDMA, known popularly as ecstasy or Molly, and other substances to victims.

Gallo is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $5,000,000 bail, court records show.

Schorn described the case as a cautionary tale to young people considering meeting strangers on the internet. She also believes that Gallo could have more victims, whom she encouraged to come forward.

“This is a young woman’s worst nightmare,” Schorn said. “Sadly, you need to take steps to protect yourself — whether you’re out in an establishment, or certainly going to someone’s home.”