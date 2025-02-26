A Roxborough man posted child pornography online and offered to trade the images with others, DA says

A Roxborough man posted 60 images of child pornography online through a messaging app and had an additional 114 pictures and videos stored on his cellphone that depicted children, including some not yet 12 months old, being raped and sexually assaulted, Montgomery County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anthony Carr-Pierce, 38, has been charged with child pornography and remained in custody in lieu of $1 million bail, according to court records. Carr-Pierce had retained an attorney through the county’s public defender’s office, but it was unclear Wednesday who would be handling his case.

Prosecutors began investigating Carr-Pierce in September, when a user of the Kik online messaging platform filed a complaint with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded to the website, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Three additional tips were made in October, and the pornography identified in the complaints all originated from Gmail accounts registered to Carr-Pierce, the affidavit said. Some of the offensive images identified in the complaints were later found on his cellphone when the device was searched by police, the document said.

The videos depicted nude children, from infants to preteens, being forced to perform sex acts or being assaulted by adults, according to the affidavit.

According to court filings, authorities discovered texts from a Kik account registered to Carr-Pierce’s Gmail address in which the user discussed sexually abusing children in his or her care and offered to trade child pornography with other users.

Carr-Pierce is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in district court on Friday.