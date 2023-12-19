Lower Chichester man charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman in the neck, police say

A Lower Chichester man has been charged with attempted murder after, police say, he stabbed a woman in the neck and kicked her off the roof of a porch.

Anthony Mguidich, 19, also is charged with aggravated assault in the alleged Monday morning attack outside of a home on Huddle Avenue. Mguidich was held in lieu of $1 million bail after his arraignment on those charges hours later.

There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

The motive for the attack, and the identity of the victim, were not released by police. However, the home where the assault occurred is owned by Mguidich’s relatives, according to public records. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said the case is likely domestic in nature.

Advertisement

Lower Chichester Police officers arrived at the home about 7:30 a.m. Monday to find the victim lying on the ground, injured and covered in the blood, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for Mguidich’s arrest.

She was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where she remained Tuesday in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw Mguidich standing on the roof of a second-story porch at the home, wielding a silver knife, the affidavit said. He used the weapon to stab the victim in the neck before kicking her to the ground.

Mguidich was taken into custody at the scene.

He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge David R. Griffin for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.