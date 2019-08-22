A 31-year-old West Philadelphia man was arrested by police early Wednesday in connection with a Southwest Philadelphia murder earlier this month.
Anthony Cheadle, of the 900 block of South Conestoga Street, was charged with murder in an Aug. 9 aggravated assault and homicide along the 6200 block of Reedland Street.
Police responded there after 2 a.m. for a “report of a person screaming” and found a 36-year-old man with an injured face and head. Later identified as James Harper, of the 6200 block of Reedland Street, he was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died there from his injuries the next afternoon.
A preliminary hearing for Cheadle is scheduled next month, according to the court docket.