Police arrest man who allegedly impersonated law enforcement and zip-tied woman during business robbery in Mayfair

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement after he allegedly zip-tied a 50-year-old woman and stole approximately $1,000 from a business in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Robert Rosado, of the 6800 block of Bingham Street in Lawndale, was also charged with robbery, firearms violations, theft by deception, and related offenses, police said.

Around 2:10 p.m. on June 8, a man wearing a black tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent” entered the business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue and zip-tied the victim, police said.

The man took the money and then fled north on Harbison in a distinctive white Ford E-250 van, police said.

Police told 6abc that the man yelled “immigration” and presented himself as an officer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE.