Police ID alleged gunman in the shooting of two women during the Eagles Super Bowl parade

A suspect has been taken into custody after two women were shot when a fight broke out during the Eagles victory parade Friday, according to a news release from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Brandon Ramos, 28, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody Saturday, police said, and charged with aggravated and simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting occurred at 2:35 p.m. Friday on the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, not far from where Eagles players and team officials were giving celebratory speeches on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore previously said.

When a 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend attempted to cut the line for the portable toilets, a melee ensued after someone punched the boyfriend. Police allege Ramos then fired shots, wounding the 27-year-old woman in the leg and a 20-year-old bystander in the thigh.

Both victims were reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.