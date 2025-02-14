Two women were shot near the Eagles parade after a fight broke out over porta-potty lines, police say

Two women were shot in the legs near the Eagles parade on Friday afternoon after a fight broke out over the lines for the porta-potties, police said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said the incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as players and other team officials were giving speeches nearby on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

When a 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut through the porta-potty line, Vanore said, someone in the crowd punched the boyfriend, and a melee ensued. Someone in the crowd then fired shots, he said, striking the woman in her calf, and hitting a 20-year-old bystander in the thigh.

Both women were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Vanore said the incident remained under investigation, and detectives were just beginning to conduct interviews and search for video. No one had been arrested as of Friday evening, police said, and no gun had been recovered.

The crime appeared to have been the most serious incident that occurred during Friday’s parade, although many celebrants were likely to remain in and around Center City for hours into the night. Throughout much of the day, police officers could be heard on the radio discussing disturbances including fights, unruly groups of people climbing on vehicles or throwing beers, or seeking medics to respond to people who had fallen, suffered injuries, or grown unresponsive.

Authorities did not provide an immediate number of arrests or other incidents that occurred during the parade.

Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.