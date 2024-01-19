A 3-month-old baby was left behind after an attempted theft in Northeast Philly Walmart

Three would-be shoplifters left a 3-month-old baby at a Walmart in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night after security interrupted the theft and the group fled the store without the child, police said.

Police said officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 4301 Byberry Rd. around 11 p.m. to investigate a theft. When officers arrived, store security guards said that when they attempted to stop three people from shoplifting, the suspects ran out of the store — and amid the melee, left behind an infant they’d brought with them.

Paramedics took the baby to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where police said she was doing well.

Police believe they have identified the baby and are in touch with one of her parents, who officials do not believe was involved in the theft, as well as some of the people involved in abandoning her at the store, said a law enforcement source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

It’s not clear what the group was attempting to steal.