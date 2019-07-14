As neighbors of Baker Playground in Overbrook were waking up Sunday morning trying to make sense of the prior night’s shooting, city workers were cleaning up the mess left behind: Empty wine and liquor bottles, soda cans, chip bags and food wrappers littered the playground and basketball court.
“When I came to the door I just saw like a mob of people running,” Carolyn, who lives right across the playground on Conestoga Street, said Sunday morning. She asked that her last name not be printed for security reasons.
As soon as shots rang out in the playground’s small perimeter, people just left their cookout goods, including some lawn chairs that still remained early Sunday.
“I hear firecrackers all day long,” Carolyn said, as she spoke from her front door with her grandson Talib next to her. “I just assumed it was firecrackers.”
Police were called to the playground at 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Saturday. A witness told police that two young men had appeared to open fire on the crowd. One person was shot four or five times. Six others were shot and suffered wounds to the arms and legs, or graze wounds to the face or head. No arrests have been made.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross, speaking at the scene Saturday night, said several hundred people were in the park for a cookout and basketball games at the time of the shots.
Neighbors said that the day’s festivities had started as a cookout, a block party of sorts, while people watched a basketball tournament that has taken place in the neighborhood for several years.
“It was little kids to people in their 20s. It was nice all day,” said Larry, a neighbor who lives next to the playground and also asked that his last name not be revealed for fear of retribution.
Larry was sitting outside on his porch when he, too, heard what sounded like firecrackers at first.
He and other neighbors lamented that there wasn’t a police presence at the playground that evening.
“Normally there’s a cop presence. But there was no one here ... I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “If you have a bunch of kids, they overreact.”
Carolyn said the annual basketball tournament at Baker brings out a lot of people and that usually police are present or at least making the rounds to make sure tensions don’t escalate.
“That’s the only time — I’ve been here since 1973 — that there were no cops out here,” she said, adding that her street was full of cars. "You don’t know who was here or who they are … They have it every year and nothing like this ever happens.”
A police response to why police were not at the playground Saturday night was not immediately available Sunday. Just after the shooting, a frustrated Ross seemed to lament such a need.
“It just frustrates you beyond belief,” the police commissioner said. "Are we at a point where we have to police a playground at night? It just makes no sense.”
Saturday’s incident was the second such mass shooting at a Philadelphia playground in a month. On June 14 — Father’s Day — a 24-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded at Finnegan Playground in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers found more than 20 shell casings on the ground at Baker Playground Saturday night, Ross said.
On Sunday morning, Malik Lewis, 28, and Ty (who also did not want her last name disclosed out of concern for her safety), 31, were walking their four children, ages 4 to 9, — and a fifth on the way — back from Conestoga Park, which is five blocks from Baker and from where the couple lives.
“I don’t let them play over here,” Ty said referring to Baker Playground. “It’s West Philadelphia. These kind of things happen here ... I literally grew up here.”
Conestoga Park, she said, is quieter. And even then, she only takes the kids there when it’s early.
“We don’t let them play in the playground at night. As you can see, it’s broad daylight. Everybody is in … so there’s no one to bother the children,” she said. “We let them play, let them be themselves then take them home. ”
State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who represents the area and was at Baker Sunday morning, said he thinks having community peace officers might help in quelling confrontations and disputes before it gets out of hand. He also said that having police and cameras at playgrounds might be needed.
“We’ve got to triple down to make these communities safer. Obviously what’s going on is not working,” he said.
Police said Sunday that all seven shooting victims are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.