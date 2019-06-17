The shooting at Finnegan Playground, on the 6900 block of Reed Bird Place, happened around 10:08 p.m., according to police. Cops said a “suspect shot indiscriminately into the crowd,” striking six people, including 24-year-old Isiaka Meite, from the 6700 block of Dorel Street. He was hit once in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m., police said.