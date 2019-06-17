They were dancing, grilling, and eating Sunday night at Finnegan Playground in Southwest Philadelphia, dozens who had gathered to celebrate about 10 recent graduates from area high schools.
But the festivities were cut short when someone fired a hail of bullets into the crowd, killing a 24-year-old man and wounding five other people, including four teens.
“It’s crazy. We didn’t expect this,” said one attendee, an 18-year-old who returned to the park Monday morning and asked not to be identified because the gunman remained at large. “This came out of nowhere.”
The teen’s mother said Monday that when she heard the shots, she wanted to run.
“But my children and grandchildren were here,” she said. “I tried to run, but I had children here, so I could not run.”
The mass shooting put a grim punctuation mark on a bloody Father’s Day weekend in Philadelphia during which police say 28 people were shot — five fatally — in 19 incidents across the city. It was the highest number of shooting victims recorded in a 48-hour stretch in the city since at least the beginning of 2015, police statistics show.
In total, more than 550 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to police statistics — an average of more than three per day.
The city’s homicide total —which includes killings by gun, stabbing, or other means — was also 13 percent higher through Sunday than at the same point last year, statistics show. This year 152 people have been slain in the city, the highest total through June 16 since 2012.
Theadore Harris, 24, who lives near the scene of the mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, said another man had been fatally shot on nearby Dorel Street the previous Sunday.
“This is tragic,” Harris said. “People should be able to enjoy the weather and their celebrations without worrying about bullets flying.”
His friend Terrance Johnson, 38, a school bus driver, said: “This s--- is crazy, I’m about to pack up and leave from up here, for real. Two killings in one week and we’re not a month into the summer.”
The shooting at Finnegan Playground, on the 6900 block of Reed Bird Place, happened around 10:08 p.m., according to police. Cops said a “suspect shot indiscriminately into the crowd,” striking six people, including 24-year-old Isiaka Meite, from the 6700 block of Dorel Street. He was hit once in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m., police said.
Authorities did not identify the other victims, but said they included another 24-year-old man and four teens, ages 15 and 16, all reported in stable condition.
Police announced no arrests in the shooting or identities of suspects.
The woman who attended the celebration with her son said she did not see whoever pulled the trigger, or know what sparked the gunfire. She said her teenage niece was shot in the leg and required surgery.
Many people at the celebration were immigrants from West African countries including Mali, the Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, attendees said, and they were honoring recent graduates of high schools including Boys Latin, Charter High School for Architecture and Design, Penn Wood, Upper Darby, and West Catholic.
“It was a lot of us throwing the party from our country,” the woman said said. “The children were dancing there, we were cooking, and all we heard was pop, pop, pop.”
On Monday, members of the city’s West African community gathered in Meite’s home on Dorel Street to mourn his death. Meite’s sister, Naminata Meite, 21, sat on a living room couch next to their mother, Nognongon Meite, consoling her and speaking for her because the Ivory Coast native does not speak English.
“We obviously are not doing well, but we believe in God so we will be fine,” Naminata Meite said.
She said her brother was a loving person who had many friends. He recently had worked busing tables at a restaurant, the name of which she could not remember. He was not married and had no children.
“I don’t think the bullet was meant for him. He happened to be there at the wrong time,” his sister said, as women from the community dressed in African garb softly wept. “We were having a celebration for people that graduated. We do that once a year."
Naminata Meite said she had been at the park but left before the shooting. A relative called her to say somebody got shot, so she returned and learned that the victims included her brother, who by that point had been taken to the hospital.
“This is the first time having someone close to me getting shot, so it’s hard, but I’ll get through,” said the sister, who attends Community College of Philadelphia.
Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Richard Ross described the proportion of homicides being committed with guns as “alarming,” and said that the department was planning to change hours or assignments for dozens of officers to try to prevent shootings or other criminal activity as the weather warms up.
Rev. Paul “Earthquake” Moore, a former boxer and now a community activist, came to the Finnegan Playground on Monday and lamented that such a gathering could be interrupted by violence.
“You have this beautiful playground, it’s a graduation and Father’s Day party, and this happens,” Moore said.
By 1 p.m. Monday, the people who threw the party and survived the gunfire had cleaned up the grassy area adjacent to the baseball field where the shootings took place. One woman, who asked not to be identified because the suspects were not arrested, said she hoped whoever was responsible would be discovered soon.
“We just pray that they catch the criminal, because we don’t know why he came here and did this,” she said. “Hopefully they will catch him tonight. We came here to have fun.”