Bucks County man admits in federal court to coercing teenage girl to send him nudes on Snapchat

A Bensalem man pleaded guilty in federal court to coercing a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos and later blackmailing her and threatening to share the images with others.

Jonathan Brodecki, 22, entered the plea Monday to one count of manufacturing child pornography before U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick.

Advertisement

Brodecki’s attorney, John Fioravanti, Jr., did not respond to a request for comment.

Brodecki was charged by Bucks County prosecutors in May 2024 with child pornography, corruption of minors, and related crimes for allegedly posing as a teenage boy on Snapchat in 2023 and persuading nine girls between the ages of 12 and 15 to send him nude pictures and videos of them masturbating.

But moments before his preliminary hearing at a district court in Bensalem, Brodecki was taken into federal custody by FBI agents and arraigned on the federal charges. The state case was then dismissed.

Federal court documents list eight minors prosecutors say Brodecki victimized, but his guilty plea included crimes involving only one, a 13-year-old girl he first contacted in December 2023. He stipulated to the facts laid out by prosecutors in the remaining counts without admitting guilt.

In conversations with the girl on Snapchat, Brodecki, who called himself “Jack Goodric,” said he was 15 and knew one of the girl’s friends, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest filed by Bucks County prosecutors.

Brodecki asked the girl to send him nude photos and continued to press her after she initially refused, the affidavit said. Eventually, she relented.

When she declined to send Brodecki more explicit content, the affidavit said, he threatened to find out where she lived and rape her in her home. He also said he would “expose” her to her friends, sending them copies of the images and videos she had sent him.

“I won’t send it out if you do what I say,” he said, according to the affidavit.

The girl later told Bensalem Township Police that she believed the threats were credible, since Brodecki seemed to live nearby and had said they had mutual friends. She was so distraught over the blackmail, police said, that at one point she had to be hospitalized.

Brodecki is scheduled to be sentenced October 21.