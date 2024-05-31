A Bensalem man posed as a teenage boy to solicit nude photos and videos from seven underage girls, police say

A Bensalem man posed as a 14-year-old boy on social media, police said Friday, and coerced seven underage girls into sending him nude photos and videos, extorting them by threatening to distribute earlier explicit material they had sent him. In one instance, police said, he threatened to rape an unwilling teen.

Jonathan Brodecki, 21, has been charged with child pornography, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and related crimes for sending the threatening messages on Snapchat and Instagram, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Brodecki remained in custody Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail. His attorney, John Fiorvanti Jr., did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bensalem Police detectives received a tip in January from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a Snapchat user who had been extorting a 15-year-old girl, the affidavit said. The account “jack_goodric” purportedly belonged to a 14-year-old boy, and had befriended the girl in late December.

The girl sent the account photos of her bare breasts, as well as a video of her masturbating, at the user’s request, according to the affidavit. When the girl stopped communicating with “jack,” he threatened to send the photos and videos “all out to your friends and school.”

Detectives traced the Snapchat’s IP address to Brodecki’s home on Moore Avenue in Bensalem, and subpoenaed other records from the social media company, the affidavit said.

Chat logs and other information revealed that Brodecki had used social media to extort eight other teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 15, six of whom had sent him explicit photos and videos, the document said.

One victim, 13, wrote in a Snapchat conversation that she was distraught at the thought of the images leaking, and begged Brodecki not to do so, saying she would “do anything.” She said she had recently been released from the hospital after attempting suicide.

Some of the girls shared images, the affidavit said, after Brodecki shared pictures of a man’s penis and other sexually explicit materials, the affidavit said.

In an interview with detectives in March, Brodecki admitting to extorting the girls while posing as a teenager, the affidavit said. He said he knew at the time that they were underage, according to the document.

Bensalem Police asked anyone who may have had contact with “jack_goodric” on Instagram or Snapchat to contact them at 215-633-3746.