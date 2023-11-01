Police ID the 14-year-old who was killed in a Bensalem triple shooting on Halloween

Police have identified the 14-year-old shot and killed in a triple shooting in Bensalem on Tuesday evening.

Pietro Romano, of Bensalem, was one of three teenagers struck by gunfire in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Bensalem Police said Romano, a student at Cecelia Snyder Middle School, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Officers discovered the teens after responding to reports of an unruly crowd of about 30 young people, some who were fighting.

Advertisement

Two other teens, ages 19 and 17, were struck and treated at Jefferson Torresdale for gunshot injuries.

Police did not release their names.

Police said the 19-year-old was treated for a wound to his lower extremities and was released on Tuesday night. The 17-year-old will have surgery for injuries to both legs.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who fired from a vehicle that was parked nearby before fleeing north on Bristol Pike.

William McVey, the public safety director for Bensalem Police, said that a majority of the teenagers at the gathering were from Bensalem. He added that some of them may have been out that evening because of Halloween.

“You’ve got thousands of kids walking around, they go out trick-or-treating or whatever, then kids start posting where they’re at,” McVey said, discussing the role of social media in youth gatherings. “Nowadays, when they post something, it’s instantaneous.”

McVey said investigators were reviewing security footage to aid their search for the suspect.

The Bensalem Township School District is offering support to students and staff. The district will assist the joint investigation between Bensalem Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.

“We’re urging anyone who was there who has any bit of information, please come foreword,” McVey said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Oliverio 215-633-3669 or Detective Larry Leith 215-633-3713 or submit an anonymous tip at bucks.crimewatchpa.com/bensalempd.