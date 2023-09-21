Delco DA candidate calls for investigation into county jail after deaths and reports of attacks on staff

A former Delaware County prosecutor running for district attorney has called for an independent investigation into conditions at George W. Hill Correctional Facility, the county’s jail.

Beth Stefanide-Miscichowski, a Republican challenging District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in November, expressed her concerns about the jail at a newsconference in Media on Thursday. She drew parallels to Danilo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison and led police on a two-week manhunt.

“Given what has occurred recently in the Chester County Prison, I don’t think I need to draw the lines through the dots. Mismanagement of the prison is dangerous,” Stefanide-Miscichowski said.

“I know how many millions of dollars that investigation cost,” she added. “Millions of dollars are going be passed on to all of the taxpayers and the taxpayers of Chester County. We don’t need that here.”

Stefanide-Miscichowski also voiced outrage over the death of Mustaffa Jackson, 25, an inmate at George W. Hill who died there in February. Jackson was found dead, face-down, in his cell at the prison, according to his autopsy report. His cause of death was urosepsis, a condition that investigators said stemmed from a 2019 gunshot wound that left him paralyzed.

A spokesperson for Stollsteimer said Thursday that county detectives investigated Jackson’s death and found no evidence of foul play. Jackson, of Upper Darby, was awaiting trial on aggravated assault and terroristic threats at the time of his death, court records show.

But Stefanide-Miscichowski asserted that Jackson would have survived had he received proper care from staff at the jail.

“We should all have serious concerns about the safety within and the operations of George Hill Correctional Facility,” she said. “The county undertook responsibility to house these individuals. You must provide reasonable, good-faith medical care, and you must keep the people you’re in charge of safe.”

County officials, in response to Stefanide-Miscichowski’s comments, said many of her criticisms were political in nature. In a statement, a county spokesperson said that the jail has seen “significant improvements” since the county took over, including boosting staffing levels, making Jail Oversight Committee meetings public, and providing monthly statistics to residents.

The county has also raised salary rates for correctional officers to make their pay comparable to surrounding counties.

“The Warden is committed to improving staff morale. One way of accomplishing that goal was to reduce mandatory overtime and increase wages,” the statement said. “The Warden and leadership team are working to implement additional changes to continue to improve morale.”

‘Cells that do not lock’

The county took over the jail in April 2022 from the GEO Group, one of the largest private-prison corporations in the country. The takeover came after community advocates for years warned of multiple quality-of-life issues at the jail, including several inmate suicides, as well as chronic understaffing. GEO had overseen the facility since the 1990s, when they helped fund the construction of the current jail.

The jail’s longtime warden, John Reilly, retired in 2019 after an article in The Inquirer reported allegations of his racist and sexist behavior from both current and former employees.

However, data shows that since coming under county control, thejail has continued to experience issues. In 2022, there were 87 assaults on staff by inmates, five incidents of staff assaulting inmates, and 79 inmate-on-inmate assaults, according to year-end data from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

A total of six deaths have been reported at the jail since the county took over, according to a county spokesperson. Those include Jackson’s death, three suicides, one listed as “accidental,” and one homicide that occurred shortly after the leadership transition in April 2022.

In that incident, Shad Boccella, an inmate housed in the unit for prisoners with mental-health issues, strangled his cellmate, Elliot Funkhouser, according to police.

Boccella, 27, told investigators that he did so in self-defense after Funkhouser “came at him,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for his arrest. Sources at the jail told The Inquirer that Boccella and Funkhouser were not intended to be housed together, but were placed together due to a shortage of open cells at the time.

Boccella’s criminal trial for first- and third-degree murder is pending.

In December, a guard at the jail, Albert Johnson, told officials at a County Council meeting that he and his colleagues faced regular abuse from the inmates, including being pelted with human waste. Johnson also warned that violence was rampant among the inmates, saying that fights and stabbings were common inside the facility.

“We are … in fear of our safety on this job,” Johnson said at the meeting, imploring the council to investigate his claims. “We are fearful for our lives with cells that do not lock, from inmates that come out when they want.”

Stefanide-Miscichowski asserted that county officials, specifically Warden Laura Williams, have been derelict in their duty to care for inmates and the correctional officers that oversee them. She specifically referenced Williams’ past position as an administrator at the Allegheny County Jail, citing media reports that former employees there left because of Williams.

Stefanide-Miscichowski said her concerns about the jail and its leadership are key facets of her campaign platform this fall.

“I’m asking the voters to make me the chief law enforcement officer of Delaware County,” she said. “As part of that, I will be responsible for helping to place inmates in that prison, and I want to make sure that it is run well.”