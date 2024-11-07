Skip to content
Crime & Justice
Police investigating body found in wooded area of Northeast Philadelphia

The body was discovered Thursday evening near Verree Road and Tustin Avenue, police said.

Police and first responders investigate the discovery of a body near Pennypack Trail at Verree Road and Tustin Avenue. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Police and first responders investigate the discovery of a body near Pennypack Trail at Verree Road and Tustin Avenue. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Philadelphia.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
    by Robert Moran
    Updated 
    Published 

Philadelphia police on Thursday night were investigating the discovery of a body in a wooded area of the city’s Bustleton section.

Fox29 reported that the body was believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing and who was last seen on Halloween night.

Family members of the woman have been posting on Facebook saying she had called her mother saying she was being held against her will by a man. The family members posted on Wednesday that the woman’s car had been found abandoned outside a junkyard.

No other details were immediately available.