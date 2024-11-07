Police investigating body found in wooded area of Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police on Thursday night were investigating the discovery of a body in a wooded area of the city’s Bustleton section.

The body was discovered Thursday evening near Verree Road and Tustin Avenue, police said.

Fox29 reported that the body was believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing and who was last seen on Halloween night.

Family members of the woman have been posting on Facebook saying she had called her mother saying she was being held against her will by a man. The family members posted on Wednesday that the woman’s car had been found abandoned outside a junkyard.

No other details were immediately available.