A 19-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother in their Overbrook home, authorities said Wednesday.
Nikeem Leach, of the 5700 block of Haddington Lane, also was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a weapon.
Police said Leach shot his brother, Ayyub Leach, in the chest in the dining room of their home on Monday. The manslaughter charge indicates the shooting was considered accidental.
According to court records, Leach was released on unsecured bail set at $25,000 after his initial court hearing Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 27.
The boy was at least the fifth child killed by gunfire in Philadelphia in the last month. Two others have been critically wounded.