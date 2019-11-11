An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot by his older brother Monday in West Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting occurred just before noon in the dining room of the brothers’ home on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane in Overbrook.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said police took the boy’s 19-year-old brother into custody and took him to homicide for questioning.
“The brother’s responsible," Coulter said. "Whether it was intentional or accidental, I don’t know. But they were the only two people in the house.”
Police took the boy, who had been shot in the chest, to Lankenau Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m.
When the victim’s mother later returned to the house, police took her to the hospital.
Arriving officers found a weapon in the house and investigators were awaiting a search warrant to go inside and retrieve it and other evidence.
The boy is at least the fifth child killed by gunfire in Philadelphia in the past month. Two others have been critically wounded during the same time.
The latest fatalities include Leslie Woodson, who shot and killed alongside his family, allegedly by his half-brother in West Philadelphia; Nikolette Rivera, who was fatally shot in her mother’s arms allegedly by men gunning for her father; and Damaya Alcindor, 10 months old and her sister, Maxilla Alcindor, 4, who were allegedly shot dead by their mother in the Northeast.
A 10-year-old boy was critically injured but survived when he was shot while walking home from school in Frankford, and an 11-month-old boy suffered gunshot injuries when bullets struck him while was in a car.
“In every instance, it was a gun in the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns," Coulter said at the scene of Monday’s shooting, adding that there was “no excuse” for the guns to be around children.
Neighbors on the tidy street of two-story homes in Overbrook said the family hadn’t lived on the block for long. Residents expressed disbelief and sadness after the deadly shooting.
“Everybody get along, everybody mostly retired," said Camille Brinkley, who said she didn’t know the family well. "It’s just kind of shocking to see that happen. ... I just feel sad for the family.”