12-year-old shot and killed by teen in West Philly while filming music video, police say

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in West Oak Lane Saturday during the filming of a music video, police said.

The teen, whom police did not identify, was dancing while holding a 9mm handgun when the gun discharged, striking 12-year-old Ethan Parker in the chest, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The teen was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and related crimes in connection with Ethan‘s death, said Vanore.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street early afternoon and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was rushed to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital and pronounced dead minutes later.

He and the teen were among a group of juveniles filming a music video at the location when the shot rang out, said Vanore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).