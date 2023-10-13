The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering $10,000 for info after a dead, abused dog was found in Coatesville

The Brandywine Valley Society for the Protection of Animals announced Friday that it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever dumped the body of an emaciated, neglected dog near a river in Coatesville and left it to die.

A passerby discovered the dog Monday evening on a bank of the West Brandywine Creek in the borough, according to BVSPCA spokesperson Sarah Smith. The female dog had been placed in an airline crate, which had been left near train tracks close to the intersection of Wagontown and East Glencrest Roads.

The dog, still wearing a collar and leash, was severely emaciated, and bore signs of long-term neglect and abuse, Smith said. It had recently died.

“We urge the public to step forward to help find the person or people responsible for the heinous treatment of this poor dog,” Adam Lamb, BVSPCA’s chief executive officer said in a statement. “Animals are not trash and this dog deserved love, care, and respectful treatment. We will do everything we can to get justice for her so she can rest in peace.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 610-936-9402 or visit bvspca.org. Tips can be made anonymously.