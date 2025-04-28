Buckingham officer shot a man who was threatening residents after a car crash, police say

Police in Buckingham Township shot a man this weekend when he threatened residents with two weapons after crashing into a car in their neighborhood, officials said Monday.

The man, whom police did not identify, is hospitalized as he recovers from the shooting and is expected to face criminal charges, according to investigators.

Advertisement

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Redfield Road about 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a driver who had crashed a van into a parked car, police said in a statement.

The man attacked one of the responding officers and lunged at him, police said. The officer, whom police also did not identify, shot the man with a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, they said. When that did not work, police said, the officer shot the man and tended to his injuries until medics arrived.

Neighbors later told investigators that after the crash, the man had shouted “politically and religiously charged statements” at them, and chased them inside their homes with two weapons, police said. The nature of those statements was unclear.

Investigators did not say what kind of weapons the man allegedly wielded, but said the weapons were recovered after he was taken into custody.

The shooting is being investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.

The incident in Buckingham Township occurred hours before a shooting in Ambler in which police shot and killed Robert Aguilar Cholula after they said he refused to drop a knife after threatening officers with the weapon.

That shooting is being investigated by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.