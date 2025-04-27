One man killed, another injured, in separate police-involved shootings in Montgomery and Bucks Counties

A man allegedly wielding a knife was shot and killed by police in Ambler in one of two officer-involved shootings in the Philadelphia suburbs Saturday night.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, police in Ambler received a 911 call for a suspicious person at 7:34 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived at Forrest Avenue and School Street, they encountered Robert Aguilar Cholula, 43. Cholula, Steel said, was wielding a “large, butcher-style knife,” and ignored commands to drop it.

When Cholula allegedly ran toward the officers, one fired his Taser, which did not stop him. Another officer fired a shot, Steele said, striking Cholula. He was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital, where he later died.

Earlier in the day, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn provided few details about an officer-involved shooting in Buckingham Township that left a man hospitalized. That incident took place at 4 p.m. on Redfield Road, near Mead Drive.

Schorn, in a brief news release, said one individual was receiving medical treatment “for injuries sustained during the incident.”

Steele and Schorn said both incidents remain under investigation.