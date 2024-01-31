A Bucks County man was arrested after allegedly decapitating his father, law enforcement sources say

A Levittown man was taken into custody late Tuesday after he allegedly decapitated his father, posted about the killing on YouTube, and fled to Lebanon County, law enforcement sources say.

The man, who the sources identified as Justin Mohn, 32, was being held by investigators hours after his arrest at Fort Indiantown Gap. No charges had been filed as of midnight Wednesday.

Middletown Township Police were called to a home on Upper Orchard Drive about 7 p.m. by the wife of the victim, according to a statement from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name and age were not released by prosecutors, was found dead in a bathroom in the home. Sources familiar with the investigation identified the victim as Mohn’s father, Michael, and said the body’s head had been removed.

Mohn was missing from the home, as was his father’s vehicle.

Mohn had posted a graphic video to YouTube, the sources said, in which he displayed a severed head while ranting about the federal government and urging the U.S. Postal Service to cease operations.

In the now-removed video, he called his father a “traitor” and said he’s happy that he is dead. Mohn also said his father was a longtime federal employee, and ranted against the federal government and what he called “far-left woke mobs.” Investigators later tracked his father’s vehicle to Fort Indiantown Gap, and took Mohn into custody.