Bucks County emergency dispatch system downed by cyberattack

A cyberattack has disrupted the Bucks County Department of Emergency Management’s computer-assisted dispatch program, a county spokesperson said Tuesday.

The system had been offline since Sunday afternoon, but 9-1-1 calls to county police, fire and rescue services are still being received and dispatched to.

County officials are being assisted by state and federal agencies in investigating the origin of the cyberattack, which remains unclear.

The computer-assisted system normally allows dispatchers to record and prioritize calls, and track first responders in real-time. While the system is down, the county is using a backup system to record the calls they receive. However, the spokesperson said area departments are unable to estimate response times, and urged all personnel to limit radio broadcasts to essential communication in order to expedite service.

The cyberattack has also cut off county investigators’ access to databases, including the National Crime Information Center and the state’s Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network.

It remained unclear how long the system would remain offline as officials work to reinstate it.