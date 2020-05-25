A man who was shot at a Holiday Inn Express in Langhorne, Bucks County, over the weekend has died, Falls Township Police said Monday.
The victim was identified by police as Davon Frink, 25, of Trenton.
Police responding about 1 a.m. Sunday to the hotel at 3101 West Cabot Blvd. found a large number of people attempting to leave and found Frink in the parking lot near the front entrance with gunshot wounds to his face and neck, Falls Township Lt. Nelson Whitney said in a news release.
Frink was transported by medics to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, where he later died from his wounds, police said.
The victim was part of a large group of people from Trenton who had rented several rooms at the hotel, Whitney said in the release.
Police reported no arrests or motive and said the homicide investigation remains ongoing.
Tipsters are asked to contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 Ext. 431 or j.vella@fallstwp.com.