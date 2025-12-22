Longtime teacher at Catholic school in Bucks County admits to child porn charges

A former longtime teacher at a Catholic grade school in Bucks County pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Philadelphia to receiving and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.

Richard Adamsky, 66, taught seventh and eighth grades and also served as a sports coach at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster. He had worked at the school for 38 years.

His sentencing is set for April 14.

Christopher J. Serpico, a lawyer representing Adamsky, said his client faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for downloading child pornography.

Serpico said he intends to present mitigating evidence in hopes of keeping the final sentence not far beyond that minimum.

Serpico said Adamsky had “developed an addiction” to child pornography that destroyed his career.

However, Serpico said, “there’s no evidence that he molested any children.”

Adamsky was arrested in June and charged in state court, then he was indicted in federal court in September. His state case was withdrawn in October.

The prosecution’s memorandum for Adamsky’s plea deal said his crimes involved images in which at least one child was a prepubescent minor or a minor under the age of 12 years.

His crimes also involved more than 2,100 child pornography images, the memo said.

When asked how long he had been engaging in his criminal conduct, he stated, “too long,” the memo said. When asked how many images he had downloaded, he stated, “too many.”

“He was adamant that he never touched any of his students or any minors — stating that touching children was ‘a line you do not cross,’" the memo said.