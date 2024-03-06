Philly woman charged with fatally stabbing and stealing from 72-year-old widower

A Philadelphia woman was charged with murder Wednesday, authorities say, for fatally stabbing a 72-year-old widower, ransacking his home for valuables, and fleeing to Tennessee in his stolen Mercedes convertible, posing as his late wife.

Meghan Macklin, 45, faces charges of first and second-degree murder, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse, and related crimes for the stabbing death of Richard MacFarland, of Wrightstown Township, last October, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a Wednesday news conference.

She was arrested in White Pine, Tennessee on Oct. 7, 2023, the same day a bystander found MacFarland’s body in his home. It is unclear when Macklin will be extradited to Bucks County from Tennessee.

Police that day spotted multiple defensive wounds on MacFarland before realizing his stomach had been slashed and intestines exposed, according to the criminal complaint filed against Macklin.

Macklin, authorities said, had tried to cover up her violent crime by moving MacFarland from another room at his Apple Hill Road home and dressing him in clean clothes to hide his wounds.

The afternoon of Oct. 7, a man interested in buying MacFarland’s home discovered the home’s main door open and saw MacFarland lying on his back between the living room and kitchen, according to the complaint. When officers arrived, they found MacFarland and noticed dried blood around MacFarland’s nose and three slash and puncture wounds on his arms, what they identified as defensive wounds, authorities said.

Investigators found a rolled up bloody rug in one of the bedrooms, along with blood soaked clothes and bedding stuffed into suitcases hidden throughout the house, the complaint said. Police also found a checkbook stripped of its checks and jewelry boxes that had been rummaged through, the complaint said.

One suitcase contained loose coins and ziploc bags with coins, authorities said. Another bag had clothing, a loose ring, a broken cell phone, and prescription bottles with Macklin’s name, authorities said.

Macklin, Schorn said Wednesday, had formed a volatile friendship with MacFarland, with the widower “vulnerable” to Macklin’s influence.

Police were called two times for domestic disturbances at MacFarland’s home three days before he was found.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Oct. 4, 2023, police arrived for a report of a physical domestic dispute and saw that MacFarland had a laceration on his forehead, the complaint said. A witness said that Macklin had overpowered MacFarland and beat him, authorities said. Later that day, Macklin called police and told them MacFarland had threatened to kill her, which he denied, the complaint said.

Approximately 600 miles from MacFarland’s home, White Pine Police encountered Macklin after a convenience store employee reported her for not paying for food, the complaint said. When police spoke to Macklin, she identified herself as MacFarland’s late wife Janet MacFarland, who died in 2019, showing officers the stolen social security card and checks in MacFarland’s wife’s name, the complaint said.

After Macklin’s story shifted, they found the Mercedes convertible and identified it as stolen.

When investigators searched the car, they found bank checks and deposit slips in Janet MacFarland’s name and identification cards for Janet and Richard MacFarland. Additionally, they found a pair of Crocs with Richard MacFarland’s DNA on them.