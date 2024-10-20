New Jersey state officials are investigating the death of a Burlington County man following a police-involved shooting

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said it’s investigating a fatal shooting involving police in Pemberton Township, Burlington County, on Saturday.

In a statement issued Sunday, the AG’s Office said the investigation involves the death of an adult male, whose identity was not released. The statement said a firearm was found near the man’s body, but provided no further information about the investigation and what led to it, or whether the man was killed by police or by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Advertisement

It all began with the report of a house fire. First responders arrived at a home on Woodland Avenue in the Brown Mills section of Pemberton at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC10, and someone started shooting a gun at them. It was initially unclear if the person was shooting from inside or outside the residence, officials said.

In a Facebook video shared by user Mike Stocklas, New Jersey State Police and Pemberton police can be seen approaching the house, guns drawn.

By 7:30 p.m., it was no longer considered an active shooter situation. But neighbors were rattled.

Jasmin Taylor told NBC10 that the shooting happened across the street while her children were playing outside. “My kids was very scared, my mother was scared, everybody in my household was a bit shooken up because nothing like that has ever happened before,” Taylor said.

Another neighbor, Larry Blinn, said the incident was uncharacteristic for the “family-friendly” neighborhood.