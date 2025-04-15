South Jersey man convicted of murder for strangling wife in 2023

A Burlington County man was convicted of murder for strangling his wife to death in 2023, telling responding police officers she had gone to take a nap and never woke up, authorities said.

Babu Natarajan, 43, was found guilty of killing his wife, Angammal Babu, 41, in their Medford home in March 2023, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. A jury deliberated for three hours before convicting him, prosecutors said.

Natarajan is scheduled for sentencing in May.

Police responded to the couple’s home on March 21, 2023 for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found Babu on the bed in the upstairs master bedroom.

Natarajan had called 911 to report that he could not awaken his wife and told officers who arrived at the house that she had taken a nap.

An autopsy determined that Babu died from compression of the neck and her death was ruled a homicide.