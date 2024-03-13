Marshals identify 4th suspect in Burholme bus stop shooting that wounded 8 teenagers

U.S. Marshals released information Wednesday about the fourth suspect in the Burholme shooting that left eight high school students injured last week, as law enforcement officials urged the teenager to turn himself in.

Asir Boone, 17, is wanted on attempted murder and related charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Boone’s arrest. The Marshals Service said that Boone frequents the Olney neighborhood and that his last known address was in Germantown.

“A deadline has come and gone for Asir Boone to turn himself in,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark. “We are now asking for the public’s assistance to further our investigation while also warning that anyone supporting Boone’s flight will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

U.S. Marshals had called for Boone to turn himself in Tuesday after the agency and Philadelphia Police arrested three other teens for their roles in the March 6 shooting at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues. The intersection, known as “Five Points”, is where students often transfer on SEPTA buses to and from school.

» READ MORE: How police closed in on two of the Five Points shooting suspects

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals took a 19-year-old in to custody in Northeast Philadelphia. Charges are pending.

On Monday, Marshals and police arrested two 18-year-olds and charged them with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes.

Marshals contacted Boone’s family on Tuesday and urged them to assist in his surrender, or else have his name and photo made public and a reward announced Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.