Caln Township Police shoot man in Chester County

A member of the Caln Township Police Department shot an unarmed man during a suspected vehicle theft early Wednesday morning, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

Polcie said the man, who crashed a vehicle he stole from a nearby Wawa parking lot, allegedly motioned to officers that he had a gun and said “I’ll shoot.”

An officer fired four shots at the man, with one striking him in the right leg.

The suspect was transported to Paoli Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and an elbow fracture. He is expected to survive.

Caln Township officers first encountered the man shortly before 2 a.m. when responding to reports of a stolen vehicle at a Downingtown Wawa. When officers arrived, the suspect allegedly stole a second vehicle and fled the scene into a residential neighborhood.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne roads, it rammed into a Caln officer’s patrol car at a high speed as the officer was attempting to place a spike strip in the road to puncture the vehicle’s tires. The officer was hit with debris, according to the district attorney’s office.

The suspect exited the crashed vehicle and started to walk away from the scene until officers approached. He then turning around and reached his hands behind his back.

The man then allegedly told officers he would shoot them while raising his hands “clutched together,” pointing them at the officers.

After he was shot, the suspect said he was looking for his gun, making motions the district attorney’s office said appeared to be “acting as if he had a firearm.”

When officers were within arms reach of the suspect and saw he was unarmed, they attempted to de-escalate the situation. The district attorney’s office did not immediately comment on what de-escalation meant.

Officers then tasered the man as he opened the passenger door of the stolen vehicle, they said. In addition to treatment for the gunshot wound, the man is being treated for an elbow fracture.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately comment on how the man’s elbow was fractured.

The district attorney’s office said the information was preliminary and pending full review.