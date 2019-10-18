A Camden man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man he allegedly assaulted last month died this week, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors charged Corey Malloy, 40, on Thursday with first-degree murder in the beating death of Nathaniel Perry, 57, of Camden.
On the morning of Sep. 26, police responded to reports of an unconscious man who had been assaulted on the 1200 block of Mechanic Street. The man, Perry, was taken to to Cooper University Hospital, and died from his injuries at an inpatient hospice facility on Wednesday, prosecutors said.
The medical examiner ruled that Perry’s cause of death was blunt head trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.
Police arrested Malloy shortly after the attack on Sep. 26 and charged him with aggravated assault.
Perry is Camden’s 23rd homicide victim so far this year, compared to 18 at this time last year.