Responding to an alert of activated smoke detectors inside a Camden home Saturday, firefighters instead discovered a woman who had been stabbed in the back and later died.
Police said the victim, Christina Pierce, 41, of Camden, died after being taken to a local hospital.
When firefighters arrived at the home on the 800 block of Haddon Avenue at about 9 p.m. to check on the smoke detectors, investigators said, they found a small stove fire that had triggered the alarm and extinguished it.
It was only after the blaze had been put out that emergency responders discovered Pierce, unresponsive with a puncture wound in her back.
Camden County detectives continue to investigate and have asked anyone with information on Pierce’s death to call 856-397-6770 or email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.