A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Camden early Saturday morning, according to the Camden County prosecutor’s office.
Police responded to the 1800 block of South Sixth Street around 6 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. The victim, identified as Michael Giancola of Collingswood, had crashed a vehicle into a pole while suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting.