A Camden man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of two Philadelphia men inside a motorcycle clubhouse in September, authorities said Friday.
Loring Lindsey, 40, was found at a home in the 1900 block of Pierce Street in Camden on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Camden Division, and was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing.
On Sept. 20, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in the 800 block of Princess Avenue in Camden and found Jermaine Wilkes, 38, and Jamill Jenkins, 32, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jenkins died at an area hospital later that day.