A pair of carjackers assaulted a man before fleeing the scene and taking his vehicle, leaving him for dead in Northern Liberties Thursday night, Philadelphia police say.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Third and Cambridge Streets, when two masked men pulled up on what a witness told police was a dirt bike. Then, the pair pulled a 60-year-old man from the driver’s seat of a parked 2023 Toyota Highlander, according to the witness account that police relayed to reporters.

An altercation ensued before one of the masked men took off in the Highlander and the other took off in the on the dirt bike, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 60-year-old laying in the street as witnesses attempted to render aid.

“He was bleeding from the head. He was semi-conscious,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. “He was unable to stand up.”

The man was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Small said a family member of the victim arrived on the scene shortly after the man — who lived in Center City — was taken to the hospital.

“We believe the 60-year-man was waiting in the Toyota Highlander for this relative to show up,” said Small.

Officers tracked the location of the Highlander to Camden, where it was recovered unoccupied by Camden police. The dirt bike was last seen traveling north on Third toward Girard Avenue Thursday night.

Small called the incident a “robbery, carjacking, and a homicide.” He said that several residential surveillance cameras captured parts of the incident.

Police are investigating. The victim’s identity has not been released.

At least 268 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia to date in 2023, according to police data, a 23% decrease from the year prior.