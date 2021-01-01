The U.S. Custom’s House and a sheriff’s van were vandalized Thursday night by a group of 50 people dressed in all black, hours before the city celebrated the end of 2020, authorities said.
The group broke a few windows around 8:30 p.m. at the Custom’s House at Second and Chestnut Streets before police intervened, according to Chief Inspector Mike Cram.
The group split, and several people vandalized the federal detention center with Antifa-related graffiti at Seventh and Arch Streets, Cram said. Others spray-painted the letters “ACAB” on a nearby sheriff’s van and broke several windows.
Six people were arrested, Cram said. Three of them were in possession of “numerous molotov cocktails,” he said.