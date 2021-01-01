The U.S. Custom’s House and a sheriff’s van were vandalized Thursday night by a group of 50 people dressed in all black, hours before the city celebrated the end of 2020, authorities said.

The group broke a few windows around 8:30 p.m. at the Custom’s House at Second and Chestnut Streets before police intervened, according to Chief Inspector Mike Cram.

Molotov cocktails, unidentified explosives and spray paint were found on three of the six people arrested Thursday for vandalizing several spots in Center City.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
The group split, and several people vandalized the federal detention center with Antifa-related graffiti at Seventh and Arch Streets, Cram said. Others spray-painted the letters “ACAB” on a nearby sheriff’s van and broke several windows.

Six people were arrested, Cram said. Three of them were in possession of “numerous molotov cocktails,” he said.