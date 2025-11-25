Pa. State Police ID 3 men killed in Chester County crash

Pennsylvania State Police identified three men who were killed in a crash when the vehicle they were in allegedly fled from a traffic stop and crashed early Friday in Chester County.

Devon Hargraves, 35, Gershad Andre, 33, and Larry Wilmer, 36, all of Wilmington, Del. were killed in the crash on Nov. 21, the state police said this week.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, troopers saw a Silver Toyota sedan allegedly violate traffic laws near East Third Street and Garner Drive in New Garden Township.

When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, “the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued,” the state police said on Friday.

“Soon after the pursuit ensued the fleeing vehicle crashed, and the three occupants of the fleeing vehicle are deceased,” the state police said.

The crash happened in Avondale Borough.

The Pennsylvania State Police said its investigation of the crash was still ongoing.