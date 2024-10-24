89-year-old woman killed in murder and attempted suicide at Chester County nursing home, DA says

An 89-year-old woman was killed Thursday in what authorities said was a murder and an attempted suicide at a nursing home in East Coventry Township, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

The woman was killed at the Manatawny Manor nursing home, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“This investigation is currently being treated as a murder/attempted suicide case. Aside from the two individuals involved, there are no other injuries to report. There is no threat to the public or anyone else in the nursing home,” the office said.

At a brief news conference outside the facility on Old Schuylkill Road, District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said the woman’s death occurred late Thursday morning and a 90-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, the Pottstown Mercury reported.