One man was killed and another seriously injured in Chester late Friday night in what police are saying were related shootings.
Just after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot several times in the chest at Rose and Spruce Streets. Police said when they got to the scene, Ramaj Burton had already been taken by a private vehicle to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
At the scene, where a crowd had gathered, police said they found a 17-year-old man lying in the street shot twice in his right shoulder and once in each hip. He was taken to Crozer-Chester, where he was reported in serious condition Saturday, police said.
No arrests were reported in what is the city’s ninth homicide of the year.
Police are urging anyone with information about the shootings to contact Chester Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681.