A 34-year-old man was fatally shot on Crosby Street in Chester Saturday night, police said.
Chester police responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:40 p.m. and found a man identified as Balir Starkey lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of the 2200 block of Crosby Street. The victim had been shot multiple times and was bleeding profusely.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene, and he was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
The shooting was the City of Chester’s 29th homicide so far this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Chester Det. Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or jmcfate@chesterpolice.org or Delaware County Det. Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030 or deeryt@co.delaware.pa.us.