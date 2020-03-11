Police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers dead and two others wounded in Chester.
The gunfire erupted about 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Broomall Street, police said.
Arriving officers found two wounded juveniles on the ground, both shot multiple times.
Edward Harmon, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second youth was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
One street over, on the 1200 block of Mary Street, police found Tayvonne Avery, 15, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
In the meantime, a fourth teenager walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police said he was in good condition.
Investigators have not disclosed if they have established a possible motive in the shooting.
The deaths bring to 11 the number of homicides in Chester this year.
Anyone with information was asked to call Chester Police Detective Benjamin Thomas at 610-447-8426.