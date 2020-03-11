View this post on Instagram

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own, Edward Harmon Jr. passed away along with fellow student Tayvonne Avery yesterday in a senseless act of violence. A senseless act that has riddled our city time and time again. The Chester High Basketball team is in a state of shock and are grieving at this time along with the parents of the children taken from us during this tragedy. We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the parents family members and loved ones of Edward and Tayvonne May their soul continue to Rest In Peace. We also send well wishes to the two other young men who were shot yesterday. Please stay tuned for any information regarding donations, flowers, and funeral arrangements. Say a prayer for our team, for our youth, and for our city. #riplilricky #riptayvonne