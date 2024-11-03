A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the face in Juniata Park

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Juniata Park on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:27 p.m., officers arrived at a residence on the 3800 block of I Street after receiving a call about a shooting, police said. The officers found the child “suffering from a gunshot wound to the face,” according to brief police report issued Sunday evening.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m., police said.

Police said a firearm was found at the scene. The girl’s father and others were detained at the home as part of the ongoing investigation, FOX29 reported.

No other information was provided by police.