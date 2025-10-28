Bucks man charged with attempted murder in road-rage shooting, police say

A Warrington man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot at a woman during a heated road-rage incident, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Corbi, 41, has also been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related crimes in connection with the shooting, which police said took place Monday evening in Middletown Township.

Corbi remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of 10% of $1 million bail, court records show. His attorney, Paul Mallis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The woman told police she was driving on the Newtown Bypass about 6 p.m. when she, along with several other cars, passed Corbi, who was driving slowly in the right lane in his Honda Civic, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Corbi’s arrest.

As the woman passed Corbi’s vehicle, she said, she saw a flash out of the corner of her eye and noticed a bullet hole in her windshield. She said she then slowed down to allow Corbi to pass her so she could write down his license plate and call 911.

The woman continued to follow Corbi while on the phone with a dispatcher, she said. After Corbi pulled into the Swan Point development on Swift Road in Middletown Township, he suddenly slammed on his brakes, got out of his car, and walked toward the woman, the affidavit said.

He fired multiple shots into the woman’s vehicle, one of which struck her in the wrist, the document said, and he then sped away.

Police later pulled Corbi over, and he told them he shot at the vehicle because it had been following him, the affidavit said. He told detectives he stashed the gun used in the shooting in a trash can at a nearby PetSmart store, according to the document.

Investigators recovered the gun, as well as a box of ammunition they said Corbi had discarded nearby.